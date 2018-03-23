FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 23, 2018 / 12:00 PM / Updated an hour ago

Wall Street nosedives on trade-war worries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street tumbled on Friday as investors, increasingly nervous about a potential U.S. trade war with China, shied away from risky bets going into the weekend as they looked for shelter from further declines.

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 22, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 424.55 points, or 1.77 percent, to 23,533.34, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 55.43 points, or 2.10 percent, to 2,588.26 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 174.01 points, or 2.43 percent, to 6,992.67.

    Reporting by Sinéad Carew; Editing by James Dalgleish

