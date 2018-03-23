Wall Street nosedives on trade-war worries

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street tumbled on Friday as investors, increasingly nervous about a potential U.S. trade war with China, shied away from risky bets going into the weekend as they looked for shelter from further declines.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 424.55 points, or 1.77 percent, to 23,533.34, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 55.43 points, or 2.10 percent, to 2,588.26 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 174.01 points, or 2.43 percent, to 6,992.67.
Reporting by Sinéad Carew; Editing by James Dalgleish