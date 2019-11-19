Wall Street opens at record high as trade optimism persists

A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., November 18, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Wall Street’s main stock indexes opened at record highs on Tuesday on continued optimism that the United States and China would put an end to their damaging trade war, despite a slide in retail stocks after dour forecasts from Home Depot and Kohl’s.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 43.54 points, or 0.16%, at the open to 28,079.76.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 5.42 points, or 0.17%, at 3,127.45. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 28.08 points, or 0.33%, to 8,578.02 at the opening bell.