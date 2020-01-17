Wall Street opens at record high on strong data, earnings

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., January 9, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes marched to new highs at open on Friday, driven by optimism over corporate earnings, upbeat economic data and indications of resilience in China’s economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 15.67 points, or 0.05%, at the open to 29,313.31.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 6.85 points, or 0.21%, at 3,323.66. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 35.24 points, or 0.38%, to 9,392.37 at the opening bell.

