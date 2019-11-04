Business News
November 4, 2019 / 12:45 PM / Updated 39 minutes ago

Wall Street opens at record high on U.S.-China trade deal hopes

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., October 31, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Wall Street’s three main indexes opened at all-time highs on Monday, as tech stocks gained on optimism over a U.S.-China trade deal and an improving domestic economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 54.70 points, or 0.20%, at the open to 27,402.06. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 12.05 points, or 0.39%, at 3,078.96. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 59.11 points, or 0.70%, to 8,445.50 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below