Business News
November 27, 2019 / 12:28 PM / Updated 42 minutes ago

Wall Street opens at record highs on trade optimism, upbeat data

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., November 6, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

(Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes notched fresh record highs at the open on Wednesday, as latest data pointed to a resilient domestic economy and investors remained optimistic about a resolution to the prolonged U.S.-China trade war.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 34.79 points, or 0.12%, at the open to 28,156.47. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 4.97 points, or 0.16%, at 3,145.49, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 21.66 points, or 0.25%, to 8,669.60 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

