Wall Street opens at record highs on trade optimism, upbeat data

(Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes notched fresh record highs at the open on Wednesday, as latest data pointed to a resilient domestic economy and investors remained optimistic about a resolution to the prolonged U.S.-China trade war.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 34.79 points, or 0.12%, at the open to 28,156.47. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 4.97 points, or 0.16%, at 3,145.49, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 21.66 points, or 0.25%, to 8,669.60 at the opening bell.