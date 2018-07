Wall Street opens flat after banks report mixed results

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks were flat on Friday, as gains in technology stocks offset losses in banks, as the three big Wall Street banks kicked off what is expected to be a strong corporate earnings season.

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.18 points, or 0.00 percent, at the open to 24,926.07. The S&P 500 opened lower by 1.36 points, or 0.05 percent, at 2,796.93. The Nasdaq Composite gained 3.71 points, or 0.05 percent, to 7,827.62 at the opening bell.