July 13, 2018 / 11:52 AM / Updated 21 minutes ago

Wall Street opens flat after banks report mixed results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks were flat on Friday, as gains in technology stocks offset losses in banks, as the three big Wall Street banks kicked off what is expected to be a strong corporate earnings season.

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.18 points, or 0.00 percent, at the open to 24,926.07. The S&P 500 opened lower by 1.36 points, or 0.05 percent, at 2,796.93. The Nasdaq Composite gained 3.71 points, or 0.05 percent, to 7,827.62 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru

