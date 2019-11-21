Wall Street opens flat after conflicting signals on trade

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., November 18, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened flat on Thursday after mixed signals on trade and a row between Washington and Beijing over the Hong Kong protests cast doubts on the timing of a deal to end the prolonged tariff dispute.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 0.81 points, or 0.00%, at the open to 27,820.28.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 0.03 points, or 0.00%, at 3,108.49. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 1.14 points, or 0.01%, to 8,527.87 at the opening bell.