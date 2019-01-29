Wall Street opens flat after latest batch of earnings

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., January 28, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened flat on Tuesday, stabilizing after a slide a day earlier driven by concerns that the fallout from the U.S.-China trade dispute could be set to dominate the corporate earnings season and weaken profits.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 8.60 points, or 0.04 percent, at the open to 24,519.62.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 1.04 points, or 0.04 percent, at 2,644.89. The Nasdaq Composite gained 1.81 points, or 0.03 percent, to 7,087.49 at the opening bell.