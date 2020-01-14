Wall Street opens flat after mixed big bank results

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., January 13, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Wall Street opened largely flat on Tuesday, as investors took a breather following a record rally on optimism over the U.S.-China trade dṅeal, while big U.S. banks reported mixed quarterly results.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 11.55 points, or 0.04%, at the open to 28,895.50. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 2.78 points, or 0.08%, at 3,285.35. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 3.32 points, or 0.04%, to 9,270.61 at the opening bell.