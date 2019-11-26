Business News
November 26, 2019 / 12:45 PM / Updated 27 minutes ago

Wall Street opens flat after mixed retail earnings

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., November 18, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Wall Street’s main stock indexes opened flat on Tuesday, after closing at record highs in the previous session, with a handful of retailers reporting mixed results ahead of the latest batch of consumer confidence data.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose just 14.28 points, or 0.05%, at the open to 28,080.75, while the S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 1.21 points, or 0.04%, at 3,134.85. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 2.91 points, or 0.03%, to 8,635.40 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below