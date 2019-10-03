Business News
Wall Street opens flat after sharp slide

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., October 2, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks were little changed at open on Thursday after losing 3% in the past two sessions following data that pointed to the risk of a slide into recession, with investor attention on services data due later in the day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 39.60 points, or 0.15%, at the open to 26,039.02. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 2.23 points, or 0.08%, at 2,885.38. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 1.77 points, or 0.02%, to 7,787.02 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

