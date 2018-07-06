FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
July 6, 2018 / 11:17 AM / Updated 36 minutes ago

Wall Street opens flat after strong U.S. jobs data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Stronger-than-expected U.S. job growth data in June helped Wall Street open flat on Friday, providing some relief to investors concerned about trade wars after the United States and China slapped tariffs on each other’s goods worth $34 billion.

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., June 28, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 4.27 points, or 0.02 percent, at the open to 24,352.47. The S&P 500 opened higher by 1.07 points, or 0.04 percent, at 2,737.68. The Nasdaq Composite gained 9.50 points, or 0.13 percent, to 7,595.93 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.