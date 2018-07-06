Wall Street opens flat after strong U.S. jobs data

(Reuters) - Stronger-than-expected U.S. job growth data in June helped Wall Street open flat on Friday, providing some relief to investors concerned about trade wars after the United States and China slapped tariffs on each other’s goods worth $34 billion.

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., June 28, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 4.27 points, or 0.02 percent, at the open to 24,352.47. The S&P 500 opened higher by 1.07 points, or 0.04 percent, at 2,737.68. The Nasdaq Composite gained 9.50 points, or 0.13 percent, to 7,595.93 at the opening bell.