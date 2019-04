FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) shortly after the opening bell in New York, U.S., March 26, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened flat on Tuesday, pausing after a three-day surge on Wall Street as investors looked for more signs of strength in the economy in the wake of growth worries.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 44.87 points, or 0.17% , at the open to 26,213.55. The S&P 500 opened higher by 1.05 points, or 0.04% , at 2,868.24. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 4.30 points, or 0.05% , to 7,824.61 at the opening bell.