Wall Street opens flat ahead of U.S.-North Korea summit

(Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened little changed on Monday as gains in financial stocks offset losses in technology shares, while investors focused on a historic U.S.-North Korea summit.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 20.14 points, or 0.08 percent, at the open to 25,336.67. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 1.15 points, or 0.04 percent, at 2,780.18. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 1.72 points, or 0.02 percent, to 7,647.24 at the opening bell.
Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva