Wall Street opens flat ahead of U.S.-North Korea summit

(Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened little changed on Monday as gains in financial stocks offset losses in technology shares, while investors focused on a historic U.S.-North Korea summit.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 29, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 20.14 points, or 0.08 percent, at the open to 25,336.67. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 1.15 points, or 0.04 percent, at 2,780.18. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 1.72 points, or 0.02 percent, to 7,647.24 at the opening bell.

