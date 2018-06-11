FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 11, 2018 / 11:49 AM / in 17 minutes

Wall Street opens flat ahead of U.S.-North Korea summit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened little changed on Monday as gains in financial stocks offset losses in technology shares, while investors focused on a historic U.S.-North Korea summit.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 29, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 20.14 points, or 0.08 percent, at the open to 25,336.67. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 1.15 points, or 0.04 percent, at 2,780.18. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 1.72 points, or 0.02 percent, to 7,647.24 at the opening bell.

    (This version of the story corrects typo in first paragraph)

    Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

