Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) shortly after the opening bell in New York, U.S., March 26, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened flat on Wednesday as global growth fears and a prolonged inverted U.S. yield curve prompted investors to stay on the sidelines.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 18.61 points, or 0.07 percent, at the open to 25,676.34.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 1.26 points, or 0.04 percent, at 2,819.72. The Nasdaq Composite gained 10.52 points, or 0.14 percent, to 7,702.05 at the opening bell.