Wall Street opens flat as growth worries linger, trade talks in focus

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York, U.S., April 2, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened flat on Thursday following a recent run of gains, as lack of fresh developments on trade talks with China and worries about global economic growth kept risk appetite in check.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 4.71 points, or 0.02%, at the open to 26,213.42.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 0.59 points, or 0.02%, at 2,873.99. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.30 points, or 0.02%, to 7,894.26 at the opening bell.