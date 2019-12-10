Wall Street opens flat as Netflix, JPM losses overshadow trade hopes

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., December 21, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

(Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes were little changed at the open on Tuesday, with losses in Netflix and JPMorgan overshadowing a report that the United States and China were planning to delay a new round of tariffs set to kick in on Dec. 15.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 8.95 points, or 0.03%, at the open to 27,900.65. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 0.60 points, or 0.02%, at 3,135.36. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 1.73 points, or 0.02%, to 8,623.56 at the opening bell.