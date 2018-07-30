Wall Street opens flat as tech losses offset energy, Caterpillar gains

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened little changed on Monday as weakness in tech stocks offset gains in energy companies which rose on the back of higher oil prices and as industrials got a lift from Caterpillar’s upbeat quarterly earnings.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York, U.S., July 27, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 11.74 points, or 0.05 percent, at the open to 25,439.32. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 0.18 points, or 0.01 percent, at 2,819.00. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 2.15 points, or 0.03 percent, to 7,735.27 at the opening bell.