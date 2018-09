(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened flat on Thursday, weighed down by concerns that the Trump administration would make good on its plan for fresh China tariffs and as energy stocks dropped.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., August 31, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.97 points, or 0.01 percent, at the open to 25,973.02. The S&P 500 opened higher by 0.04 points at 2,888.64. The Nasdaq Composite gained 3.10 points, or 0.04 percent, to 7,998.27 at the opening bell.