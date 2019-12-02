Wall Street opens flat as Trump to restore tariffs on metal imports

Trader Jonathan Corpina works with children during a traditional bring-your-kids-to-work day on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., November 29, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Wall Street opened largely flat on Monday as President Donald Trump said he would restore tariffs on metal imports from Brazil and Argentina, with investors shrugging off a surprise rise in Chinese manufacturing activity.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 2.87 points, or 0.09%, at 3,143.85. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 7.37 points, also 0.09%, to 8,672.85 at the opening bell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 58.33 points, or 0.21%, at the open to 28,109.74.