Business News
December 2, 2019 / 1:27 PM / Updated 19 minutes ago

Wall Street opens flat as Trump to restore tariffs on metal imports

1 Min Read

Trader Jonathan Corpina works with children during a traditional bring-your-kids-to-work day on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., November 29, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Wall Street opened largely flat on Monday as President Donald Trump said he would restore tariffs on metal imports from Brazil and Argentina, with investors shrugging off a surprise rise in Chinese manufacturing activity.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 2.87 points, or 0.09%, at 3,143.85. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 7.37 points, also 0.09%, to 8,672.85 at the opening bell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 58.33 points, or 0.21%, at the open to 28,109.74.

Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

