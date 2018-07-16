FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 16, 2018 / 12:06 PM / Updated 24 minutes ago

Wall Street opens flat as weak oil prices offset earnings enthusiasm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened flat on Monday as losses in energy shares due to lower oil prices offset gains in the financial sector after a robust quarterly report from Bank of America.

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., July 6, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 6.17 points, or 0.02 percent, at the open to 25,025.58. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 0.12 points, or 0.00 percent, at 2,801.43. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 5.76 points, or 0.07 percent, to 7,831.74 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

