March 21, 2018 / 12:02 PM / Updated 39 minutes ago

Wall Street opens flat, tech drags ahead of Fed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened little changed on Wednesday as traders moved cautiously ahead of an expected Federal Reserve interest rate hike, while a drop in Facebook Inc’s (FB.O) shares on privacy concerns again weighed on the technology sector.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York, U.S., March 19, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 7.71 points, or 0.03 percent, to 24,734.98. The S&P 500 .SPX lost 2.56 points, or 0.09 percent, to 2,714.38. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 15.35 points, or 0.21 percent, to 7,348.95.

    Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
