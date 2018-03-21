Wall Street opens flat, tech drags ahead of Fed

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened little changed on Wednesday as traders moved cautiously ahead of an expected Federal Reserve interest rate hike, while a drop in Facebook Inc’s (FB.O) shares on privacy concerns again weighed on the technology sector.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York, U.S., March 19, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 7.71 points, or 0.03 percent, to 24,734.98. The S&P 500 .SPX lost 2.56 points, or 0.09 percent, to 2,714.38. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 15.35 points, or 0.21 percent, to 7,348.95.