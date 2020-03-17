Wall Street opens higher after biggest rout since 1987

A price screen display is seen above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) shortly as coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in the city of New York rise, in New York, U.S., March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - The main U.S. stock indexes opened higher on Tuesday, a day after their biggest drop since the 1987 crash, as efforts to contain the rapidly spreading coronavirus upended parts of the economy and dampened business sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 298.53 points, or 1.48%, at the open to 20,487.05.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 39.53 points, or 1.66%, at 2,425.66. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 167.41 points, or 2.42%, to 7,072.00 at the opening bell.