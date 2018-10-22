Wall Street opens higher after China rally, Italian budget relief

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher at the start of a busy week of earnings on Monday, riding a wave of gains in global stocks due to hopes of economic stimulus in China and easing tensions over Italy’s debt.

A Trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., October 19, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 47.80 points, or 0.19 percent, at the open to 25,492.14.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 6.16 points, or 0.22 percent, at 2,773.94. The Nasdaq Composite gained 37.71 points, or 0.51 percent, to 7,486.74 at the opening bell.