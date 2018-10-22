FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 22, 2018 / 11:55 AM / Updated 44 minutes ago

Wall Street opens higher after China rally, Italian budget relief

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher at the start of a busy week of earnings on Monday, riding a wave of gains in global stocks due to hopes of economic stimulus in China and easing tensions over Italy’s debt.

A Trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., October 19, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 47.80 points, or 0.19 percent, at the open to 25,492.14.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 6.16 points, or 0.22 percent, at 2,773.94. The Nasdaq Composite gained 37.71 points, or 0.51 percent, to 7,486.74 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

