(Reuters) - Wall Street was higher on Thursday as a weaker-than-expected rise in U.S. consumer prices in April cooled inflation fears.

FILE PHOTO: People walk on Wall Street in front of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 49.12 points, or 0.20 percent, at the open to 24,591.66. The S&P 500 opened higher by 7.23 points, or 0.27 percent, at 2,705.02. The Nasdaq Composite gained 16.00 points, or 0.22 percent, to 7,355.90 at the opening bell.