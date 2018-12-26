Wall Street opens higher after four session slide

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday, led by technology and retail shares, after a punishing few sessions left the benchmark S&P 500 on the brink of bear market territory.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 65.53 points, or 0.30 percent, at the open to 21,857.73. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 12.02 points, or 0.51 percent, at 2,363.12. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 64.94 points, or 1.05 percent, to 6,257.86 at the opening bell.
Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva