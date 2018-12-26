Business News
December 26, 2018 / 12:55 PM / in 22 minutes

Wall Street opens higher after four session slide

1 Min Read

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York, U.S., December 24, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday, led by technology and retail shares, after a punishing few sessions left the benchmark S&P 500 on the brink of bear market territory.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 65.53 points, or 0.30 percent, at the open to 21,857.73. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 12.02 points, or 0.51 percent, at 2,363.12. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 64.94 points, or 1.05 percent, to 6,257.86 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

