Wall Street opens higher after in-line CPI data, oil rebound

A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., November 12, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday, after consumer prices in October rose as expected, keeping the Federal Reserve on track for gradual interest rate hikes, while a rebound in oil prices lifted energy stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 101.59 points, or 0.40 percent, at the open to 25,388.08. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 15.72 points, or 0.58 percent, at 2,737.90. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 64.52 points, or 0.90 percent, to 7,265.39 at the opening bell.