November 14, 2018 / 12:50 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Wall Street opens higher after in-line CPI data, oil rebound

1 Min Read

A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., November 12, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday, after consumer prices in October rose as expected, keeping the Federal Reserve on track for gradual interest rate hikes, while a rebound in oil prices lifted energy stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 101.59 points, or 0.40 percent, at the open to 25,388.08. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 15.72 points, or 0.58 percent, at 2,737.90. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 64.52 points, or 0.90 percent, to 7,265.39 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
