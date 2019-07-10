Business News
July 10, 2019 / 11:49 AM / Updated 6 minutes ago

Wall Street opens higher after Powell's remarks boost rate cut hopes

1 Min Read

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., July 1, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday as hopes of an interest rate cut later this month were boosted by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s comment that the central bank would “act as appropriate” to sustain record U.S. growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 68.47 points, or 0.26%, at the open to 26,851.96.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 9.67 points, or 0.32%, at 2,989.30. The Nasdaq Composite gained 41.47 points, or 0.51%, to 8,183.20 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

