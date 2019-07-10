Wall Street opens higher after Powell's remarks boost rate cut hopes

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., July 1, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday as hopes of an interest rate cut later this month were boosted by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s comment that the central bank would “act as appropriate” to sustain record U.S. growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 68.47 points, or 0.26%, at the open to 26,851.96.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 9.67 points, or 0.32%, at 2,989.30. The Nasdaq Composite gained 41.47 points, or 0.51%, to 8,183.20 at the opening bell.