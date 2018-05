(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday, rebounding from a steep selloff in the previous session on worries about a political crisis in Italy.

FILE PHOTO: Traders work at the Citadel Securities post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 106.38 points, or 0.44 percent, at the open to 24,467.83. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 12.57 points, or 0.47 percent, at 2,702.43. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 31.82 points, or 0.43 percent, to 7,428.41 at the opening bell.