Wall Street opens higher after strong jobs data

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Thursday, led by gains in technology and bank stocks after a stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs report cemented expectations of an interest rate hike this month.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 126.25 points, or 0.52 percent, at the open to 24,542.09. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 13.43 points, or 0.50 percent, at 2,718.70. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 45.55 points, or 0.61 percent, to 7,487.66 at the opening bell.
Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur