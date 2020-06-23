Wall Street opens higher ahead of business activity data

FILE PHOTO: Traders exit the 11 Wall St. door of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, New York, U.S., June 11, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes opened higher and the Nasdaq hit a record high on Tuesday as investors took heart from reassurances that the trade deal with China was intact, while upbeat business activity data from Europe boded well for U.S. surveys due later.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 134.43 points, or 0.52%, at the open to 26,159.39. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 20.84 points, or 0.67%, at 3,138.70. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 74.35 points, or 0.74%, to 10,130.83 at the opening bell.