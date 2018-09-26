FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 26, 2018 / 12:03 PM / Updated 9 minutes ago

Wall Street opens higher ahead of expected rate hike

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Wednesday ahead of a widely expected Federal Reserve interest rate hike, with investors focusing on the central bank’s steer on the pace of monetary tightening.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., September 20, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 44.65 points, or 0.17 percent, at the open to 26,536.86.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 1.42 points, or 0.05 percent, at 2,916.98. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 4.21 points, or 0.05 percent, to 8,011.68 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
