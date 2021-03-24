Wall Street opens higher ahead of March business surveys; Intel shines

FILE PHOTO: The Wall Street sign is pictured at the New York Stock exchange (NYSE) in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

(Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened higher on Wednesday as Intel’s shares jumped on plans to expand chip making capacity, while investors looked to business surveys for March and another day of testimonies from the top two U.S. economic officials.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 47.7 points, or 0.15%, at the open to 32470.88. The S&P 500 rose 9.4 points, or 0.24%, at the open to 3919.93, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 61.5 points, or 0.47%, to 13289.243 at the opening bell.