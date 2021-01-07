Wall Street opens higher as Democrats win Senate control

FILE PHOTO: A Wall St. sign is seen near the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in the financial district in New York, U.S., November 24, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes opened higher on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and the Dow near record levels as bets on more pandemic aid under a Democrat-controlled U.S. Congress eclipsed data showing elevated levels of unemployment claims.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 71.8 points, or 0.23%, at the open to 30901.18. The S&P 500 rose 16.6 points, or 0.44%, at the open to 3764.71, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 126.5 points, or 0.99%, to 12867.34 at the opening bell.