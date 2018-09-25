Wall Street opens higher as energy, bank shares rise

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday as the energy sector gained from oil prices hitting four-year highs, while bank stocks rose in anticipation of a Federal Reserve rate hike.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., September 21, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 39.53 points, or 0.15 percent, at the open to 26,601.58.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 2.38 points, or 0.08 percent, at 2,921.75. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 8.35 points, or 0.10 percent, to 8,001.59 at the opening bell.