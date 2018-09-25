FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 25, 2018 / 11:34 AM / Updated 3 minutes ago

Wall Street opens higher as energy, bank shares rise

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday as the energy sector gained from oil prices hitting four-year highs, while bank stocks rose in anticipation of a Federal Reserve rate hike.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., September 21, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 39.53 points, or 0.15 percent, at the open to 26,601.58.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 2.38 points, or 0.08 percent, at 2,921.75. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 8.35 points, or 0.10 percent, to 8,001.59 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru

