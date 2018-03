(Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes opened higher on Thursday, led by gains in financial and energy stocks and support from strong economic data.

A trader works on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., March 14, 2018. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 103.8 points, or 0.42 percent, to 24,861.92. The S&P 500 .SPX gained 6.2 points, or 0.225497 percent, to 2,755.68.The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 8.11 points, or 0.11 percent, to 7,504.92.