Wall Street opens higher as financials lead

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday with the Dow ending its 8-day losing streak as bank stocks gained after passing the Federal Reserve’s annual regulatory stress test.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 65.27 points, or 0.27 percent, at the open to 24,526.97.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 11.03 points, or 0.40 percent, at 2,760.79. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 26.74 points, or 0.35 percent, to 7,739.69 at the opening bell.