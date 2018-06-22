FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
June 22, 2018 / 11:31 AM / in an hour

Wall Street opens higher as financials lead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday with the Dow ending its 8-day losing streak as bank stocks gained after passing the Federal Reserve’s annual regulatory stress test.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 65.27 points, or 0.27 percent, at the open to 24,526.97.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 11.03 points, or 0.40 percent, at 2,760.79. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 26.74 points, or 0.35 percent, to 7,739.69 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.