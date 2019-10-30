Business News
October 30, 2019 / 11:39 AM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Wall Street opens higher as focus shifts to Fed

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., October 22, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened modestly higher on Wednesday as investors digested another set of earnings reports ahead of a widely expected interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve later in the day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 39.29 points, or 0.15%, at the open to 27,110.71. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 2.85 points, or 0.09%, at 3,039.74. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 7.42 points, or 0.09%, to 8,284.28 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below