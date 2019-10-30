Wall Street opens higher as focus shifts to Fed

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., October 22, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened modestly higher on Wednesday as investors digested another set of earnings reports ahead of a widely expected interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve later in the day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 39.29 points, or 0.15%, at the open to 27,110.71. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 2.85 points, or 0.09%, at 3,039.74. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 7.42 points, or 0.09%, to 8,284.28 at the opening bell.