May 9, 2018 / 12:10 PM / in 38 minutes

Wall Street opens higher as oil lifts energy stocks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Wall Street opened higher on Wednesday, with shares of energy companies getting a boost from surging oil prices after President Donald Trump decided to pull the United States out of a nuclear deal with Iran.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 3, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 38.97 points, or 0.16 percent, at the open to 24,399.18. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 6.20 points, or 0.23 percent, at 2,678.12. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 14.63 points, or 0.20 percent, to 7,281.53 at the opening bell.

    Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
