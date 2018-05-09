Wall Street opens higher as oil lifts energy stocks

(Reuters) - Wall Street opened higher on Wednesday, with shares of energy companies getting a boost from surging oil prices after President Donald Trump decided to pull the United States out of a nuclear deal with Iran.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 3, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 38.97 points, or 0.16 percent, at the open to 24,399.18. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 6.20 points, or 0.23 percent, at 2,678.12. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 14.63 points, or 0.20 percent, to 7,281.53 at the opening bell.