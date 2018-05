(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday as energy shares gained on the back of surging oil prices and Starbucks got a boost from its partnership with Nestle.

Trader Michael Capolino shouts out a bid on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 3, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 55.15 points, or 0.23 percent, at the open to 24,317.66. The S&P 500 opened higher by 5.94 points, or 0.22 percent, at 2,669.36. The Nasdaq Composite gained 32.20 points, or 0.45 percent, to 7,241.82 at the opening bell.