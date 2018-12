Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., December 27, 2018. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday in broad-based gains, with technology stocks providing the biggest boost as the market rallied for the third day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 74.79 points, or 0.32 percent, at the open to 23,213.61. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 9.94 points, or 0.40 percent, at 2,498.77. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 37.29 points, or 0.57 percent, to 6,616.79 at the opening bell.