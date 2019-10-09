Business News
October 9, 2019 / 10:34 AM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Wall Street opens higher as reports fuel trade deal hopes

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., October 2, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher for the first time in three sessions on Wednesday, boosted by technology shares, as latest media reports raised hopes of progress in high-level trade talks between the U.S. and China, after a turbulent start to the week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 144.19 points, or 0.55%, at the open to 26,308.23. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 18.04 points, or 0.62%, at 2,911.10. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 72.18 points, or 0.92%, to 7,895.96 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below