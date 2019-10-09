Wall Street opens higher as reports fuel trade deal hopes

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., October 2, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher for the first time in three sessions on Wednesday, boosted by technology shares, as latest media reports raised hopes of progress in high-level trade talks between the U.S. and China, after a turbulent start to the week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 144.19 points, or 0.55%, at the open to 26,308.23. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 18.04 points, or 0.62%, at 2,911.10. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 72.18 points, or 0.92%, to 7,895.96 at the opening bell.